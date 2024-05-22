Drone video shows destruction, path of deadly tornado



KCCI

By KCCI staff

Click here for updates on this story

GREENFIELD, Iowa (KCCI) — A drone video shot by Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers offers one of the first looks at the path and destruction of the deadly tornado that tore through Greenfield, Iowa, on May 21, 2024.

Tuesday’s storms produced fierce tornadoes in southwest Iowa including one that toppled several wind turbines in Adams County and another that spun up near Red Oak. Another apparent tornado blew across Highway 30 in Story County, overturning a semi-truck.

At least a dozen people were injured in the Greenfield tornado.

Adair County was among 15 almost immediately included in a disaster proclamation by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. The disaster proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program for storm victims. The counties included in the proclamation are: Adair, Adams, Cass, Clay, Hardin, Harrison, Jasper, Kossuth, Marshall, Montgomery, Page, Palo Alto, Pottawattamie, Tama, and Warren Counties.

It’s the second deadly tornado of the year in southwestern Iowa. One man was killed April 26 when a tornado hit the small Pottawattamie County town of Minden.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.