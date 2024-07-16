Charges filed against woman accused of losing control of car, killing man at bus stop

By Amy Fleury, Beth Carlson

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Greenfield woman is facing homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle charges from a crash Friday that killed one man as he was waiting for the bus.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, 57-year-old Dimitri Boone was waiting at the stop near 91st Street and Hampton Avenue after work about 11 p.m. Thursday when 24-year-old Alma Espino, of Greenfield, lost control of her car and crashed, striking Boone.

WISN 12 News spoke with family members of the victim Friday.

“I just, I still don’t believe he gone because I just feel like I can’t be here without him,” said Sammie Holt, Boone’s cousin. “I just miss him so much.”

Investigators said Espino’s blood alcohol concentration was more than twice the legal limit of .08g/100ml. Espino was traveling more than 70 mph when witnesses said the car drove up onto the sidewalk, struck a fence, struck Boone, then flipped twice, hitting several other vehicles.

The speed limit on 91st Street is 35 mph.

According to the complaint, one witness said she got out of her car to check on the driver and that Espino seemed unaware that she had hit a pedestrian.

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to the 911 call of a motor vehicle crash, where they found the victim underneath a car. Boone had suffered a severe head injury and was pronounced dead on scene.

Espino is facing two charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, punishable with up to $100,000 or up to 25 years in prison.

