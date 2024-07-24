Landmark Event: $50 Million Choice Neighborhoods Grant Presentation!

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Mark your calendars for a historic occasion on **Friday, July 26, 2024**, as we celebrate the official presentation of a groundbreaking **$50 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant** from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to the Houston Housing Authority (HHA) and the City of Houston! 🎉🏠

This monumental grant will fuel the revitalization of **Cuney Homes** and the broader **Third Ward** neighborhood, ushering in transformative changes that will enhance housing, healthcare, education, and job opportunities for countless residents. 🌟

📅 Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 26, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Cuney Homes, 3260 Truxillo St., Houston, TX 77004 (South Side Basketball Court)

🎤 Featured Speakers:

Julia R. Gordon: Assistant Secretary for the Office of Housing and FHA Commissioner

Candace Valenzuela: HUD Regional Administrator for Region VI

John Whitmire: City of Houston Mayor

Tiffany Thomas: Council Member, City of Houston

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz: Council Member, City of Houston

David A. Northern Sr.: HHA President and CEO

Jody Proler: Chairman, HHA Board of Commissioners

Delores Ford: President, Resident Council Board

Pastor Rudy Rasmus: Co-Founder and Executive Director of Bread of Life Inc., St. John’s Downtown, and Temenos CDC

This grant is a game-changer for our community, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future. Join us in celebrating this pivotal moment that promises to elevate the quality of life for residents and energize the Third Ward neighborhood.

Come be part of this exciting celebration and witness the beginning of a new era for Cuney Homes and beyond!

For more info, visit housingforhouston.com and/or hud.gov

