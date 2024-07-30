Veritex Bank Named a Top Company to Work For in 2024-2025

By Lisa Valadez

Click here for updates on this story

July 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has recognized Veritex Community Bank as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For. The bank also received accolades as the Best Company to Work For in Banking and the Best Company to Work For in the South.

These prestigious awards were granted to Veritex Bank based on factors that influence job seekers’ decisions when selecting a workplace that meets their needs.

“VERITEX HAS ALWAYS FOCUSED ON ATTRACTING AND RETAINING TOP TALENT. OUR FOUNDATIONAL VALUES INCLUDE TRUTH, TRANSPARENCY, AND INTEGRITY; THESE PRINCIPLES GUIDE OUR INTERACTIONS AMONG OURSELVES AND WITH OUR CLIENTS. WE ARE HONORED TO RECEIVE THIS PRESTIGIOUS RECOGNITION,” SAID C. MALCOLM HOLLAND, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC.

The ratings from U.S. News reflect evolving sentiments influencing employee decision-making when choosing the “best” company to work for. These sentiments are analyzed against factors such as quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

“CHOOSING A COMPANY TO ESTABLISH YOURSELF OR TAKE THE NEXT STEPS IN YOUR CAREER IS A CRITICAL DECISION FOR ANYONE,” SAID U.S. NEWS VICE PRESIDENT, CAREERS, CARLY CHASE. “THE 2024-2025 LIST INCLUDES COMPANIES THAT RECEIVED HIGH SCORES ON MULTIPLE METRICS THAT MAKE UP A POSITIVE WORK ENVIRONMENT AND EVERYDAY EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE.”

This year, the ratings expanded to include 549 companies across the overall best company list, 24 industry lists, and four regional lists. To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023. The methodology, developed with support from a panel of six experts, also incorporates data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs, Good Jobs First, and QUODD.

Veritex Community Bank’s recognition underscores its commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment, making it an exemplary choice for job seekers in the banking industry and beyond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.