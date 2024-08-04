Skip to Content
Man arrested after allegedly lighting another man on fire in Nuuanu

Published 2:18 PM

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A man remains in police custody after allegedly setting another man on fire in the Nuuanu area.

On Friday, August 2, 2024, at 7:55 p.m. ,it was reported that Alexander Trujillo, 58, allegedly doused a 44-year-old man with an unknown accelerant and lit him on fire.

As a result of the burns, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported that the 44-year-old man suffered burns covering approximately 80% of his body. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Trujillo was later located and placed under arrest for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. He remains in police custody, pending investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

