Train derails, trapping man underneath

By Crystal Tisme

VICKSBURG, Mississippi (WAPT) — A man was rescued after he became trapped underneath a derailed train in Vicksburg.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Oak and Mulberry Streets, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

Terry Cunha, a spokesperson for Canadian Pacific Kansas City said an “intermodal rail car, called a five pack,” derailed. The rail car was carrying empty truck trailers.

“Upon arrival, Vicksburg fire personnel discovered a 50-year-old male trapped under a rail cart, with the cart almost completely engulfing his lower body,” Pace told 16 WAPT News.

David Day, with Vicksburg Daily News, spoke live on Facebook with Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones and Trey Martin, with the Vicksburg Fire Department.

Martin said with the help of the Vicksburg Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Department, they were able to dig the man out. Cunha said the man is not a CPKC employee.

“He does have extensive injuries and he will have a long-term recovery,” Martin said.

Pace said the man was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

It’s unclear what led to the train derailment or why the man was there.

