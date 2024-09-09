Nearly a dozen people robbed at gunpoint within 30 minutes on Chicago’s Southwest Side

By Asal Rezaei

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Nearly a dozen people were robbed at gunpoint in Brighton Park and McKinley Park in less than an hour overnight.

So far, police have reported four incidents beginning just after 1 a.m. on Monday. Police said each time, two men approached at least two people and forced them to the ground.

The first robbery took place in the 4600 block of South California Avenue around 1:09 a.m. Two women, 33 and 17 years old, were walking on the sidewalk when two armed men approached and forced them to the ground. The offenders went through the victims pockets and demanded property.

Around 1:31 a.m., two more women were robbed in the 4000 block of South Seeley Avenue.

The next incident was reported around 1:36 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Richmond Avenue. During this armed robbery five people were forced to the ground by the armed offenders.

The fourth robbery was reported in the 2500 block of West 46th Street around 1:37 a.m.

Police have not confirmed if the robberies are connected.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the suspects.

