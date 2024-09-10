Security upped at NYC synagogues after foiled terror plot, NYPD says

By Tim McNicholas

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — The NYPD says it plans to up security at synagogues around New York City as the Jewish High Holidays approach.

Days ago, federal investigators announced they thwarted a terror attack on the city’s Jewish community, when agents arrested a Pakistani national in Canada.

According to the criminal complaint, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan intended to use AR-style rifles to “slaughter” Jewish people in New York.

NYPD security for Jewish holidays

At an annual briefing regarding security for the High Holidays on Monday, NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said police will be ramping up security at synagogues over the next month or so.

“You will see uniformed foot-posted officers out on patrol and, as always, there’ll be additional security measures that you won’t see and some that you will see,” Caban said.

Security was already high outside the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters, which community members agreed is even more important now.

“Very grateful to law enforcement,” said Rabbi Motti Seligson, a spokesperson for the Chabad Lubavitch Movement.

Seligson said he’s grateful for the NYPD cars that park outside regularly and the federal investigators who arrested Khan.

“Obviously, it’s of concern that there are people out there that wish to harm other people for no other reason than deep-rooted hatred,” Seligson said.

Suspect planned mass shooting in Brooklyn in support of ISIS, prosecutors say

Khan planned to carry out the mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, prosecutors said. The specific center was not identified in the criminal complaint.

According to investigators, Khan planned to attack Oct. 7 — one year after Hamas attacked Israel in 2023 and days before Yom Kippur.

“We’re definitely seeing heightened antisemitic rhetoric and threats,” Seligson said.

Khan is charged with attempting to provide support to a terrorist organization. If convicted, he could face 20 years in prison.

An NYPD deputy commissioner at Monday’s briefing said the Brooklyn community, and elsewhere, was never in any physical danger, thanks to the intelligence work.

Jewish communities urged to keep the faith

The Secure Community Network, which provides security and training for Jewish communities across the U.S., said synagogues should take precautions, but keep the faith.

“Don’t allow the terrorists to win. Don’t allow their words, their threats, to compromise their ability to practice their religion,” said the group’s Kerry Sleeper.

“We really need a course correction, a societal course correction, where we see each other as partners in making the world a better place. Not adversaries, God forbid,” Seligson added.

