BB gun found on student at elementary school in Albuquerque

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — An investigation is underway after a student was found to have a BB gun at Tierra Antigua Elementary School.

School principal Shelby Sanchez wrote to parents about the weapon situation. She stated to school families it was reported a student had a toy gun in their backpack minutes before dismissal.

The student was then found to have a BB gun. The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Albuquerque Public Schools police was contacted and its investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.