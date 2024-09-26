Lucky, the dog stolen from 87-year-old Pennsylvania man, spotted on video with suspect

By Madeline Bartos, Barry Pintar

EAST HUNTINGDON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Lucky, the dog that was stolen from an 87-year-old Pittsburgh-area man, is still missing, though police said he has been spotted on surveillance footage with the suspect.

Willard Martz told police that after he parked in a handicap spot at the Tractor Supply in East Huntingdon on Monday morning, someone walked up to him and stole his keys from his pants pocket. Investigators said the suspect hopped into Martz’s car and drove off, taking the 10-year-old Airedale-terrier mix with him.

According to court paperwork, surveillance video at the Walmart in Dunbar Township showed the suspect, Kenneth Crider of Poolesville, Maryland, pull into a parking space about an hour later and take Lucky out of the car to go to the bathroom. Crider went into Walmart for a short time, then drove off again in Martz’s car.

Police on Wednesday released photos of the suspect in an effort to help track down Lucky. Police have also released a picture of Martz’s stolen 2016 Ford Focus with license plate KVR-6440.

“I’d like to hope and think that he isn’t doing anything terrible to the dog,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani said. “That’s our prayers.”

Search for Lucky continues

Martz and his daughter said they received several tips about sightings of Lucky. The family says Lucky wears a black collar and a flea collar, which are tied together with a zip tie. They’re offering a $500 reward for his return.

“At this point, give the dog back and I’ll give you the $500,” Martz’s daughter Linda Folino said.

“Even to the person who took the dog?” KDKA-TV’s Barry Pintar asked.

“At this point, I don’t care. I want the dog,” Folino said.

The community is rallying around Martz, trying to find Lucky. KDKA-TV’s newsroom was flooded with phone calls and emails from people who want to help, with some saying they’ll up the reward for Lucky’s return.

Martz says he just wants Lucky back home.

“I’m worried about the dog,” Martz said. “Dogs can be replaced.”

Even state police are pleading for Lucky’s return.

“Please return this man’s dog,” Limani said. “We need him back.”

While the investigation continues, Crider is facing multiple charges, including robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.

