California sues ExxonMobil for alleged decades of deception around plastic recycling, in first-of-a-kind lawsuit

(CNN) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil on Monday for what the state calls a “decades-long campaign of deception” in which the oil and gas giant allegedly misled the public on the merits of plastic recycling.

The complaint alleges the company used slick marketing and misleading public statements for half a century to claim recycling was an effective way in dealing with plastic pollution, a press release from Bonta’s office published Monday said.

The case, filed to the San Francisco County Superior Court, seeks to compel ExxonMobil “to end its deceptive practices that threaten the environment and the public,” the statement said.

Bonta is also asking the court to rule ExxonMobil must pay civil penalties, among other payments, for the harm inflicted by plastic pollution in California.

“Plastics are everywhere, from the deepest parts of our oceans, the highest peaks on earth, and even in our bodies, causing irreversible damage — in ways known and unknown— to our environment and potentially our health,” Bonta said.

“For decades, ExxonMobil has been deceiving the public to convince us that plastic recycling could solve the plastic waste and pollution crisis when they clearly knew this wasn’t possible. ExxonMobil lied to further its record-breaking profits at the expense of our planet and possibly jeopardizing our health.”

