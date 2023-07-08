At least 22 killed in airstrike in Sudan

By Sahar Akbarzai and Heather Chen, CNN

(CNN) — At least 22 people have been killed and dozens injured in an airstrike in the city of Omdurman, Sudan, according to a Reuters report citing the Sudanese ministry of health.

In a statement released Saturday, the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said that more than 31 people were killed with homes demolished and dozens of civilians injured.

“The Rapid Support Forces condemn the most severe aircraft bombing on Saturday morning, on innocent citizens in a number of residential neighborhoods,” the statement read.

“We call on all activists at home and abroad to do their responsibilities to monitor and document the killings committed by the coup d’etatists and the ruling system on a daily basis.”

Clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and RSF erupted in April, killing hundreds and injuring thousands more, officials say – while parts of the capital Khartoum have become a war zone.

SAF said they carried out an operation on Saturday in Omdurman, Sudan’s most populous city, killing a number of rebels and destroying combat vehicles.

Data from the United Nations International Organization for Migration, (IOM) said nearly 2.8 million people have fled Sudan, many without passports, for neighboring countries like Egypt, Ethiopia and Libya.

CNN has reached out to SAF for their response to the RSF claims.

