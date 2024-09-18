Dozens of walkie talkies explode in Lebanon one day after pager blasts injure thousands, state media reports

By Rob Picheta and Tamara Qiblawi, CNN

(CNN) — Dozens of walkie talkies exploded across Lebanon on Wednesday, a security source told CNN, one day after blasts targeting the pagers of Hezbollah members injured thousands.

Preliminary information suggested that there were between 15 and 20 explosions in southern suburbs of Beirut, and a further 15 to 20 blasts in southern Lebanon, the source said.

“The Army Command asks citizens not to gather in areas witnessing security incidents to allow the arrival of medical teams,” the Lebanese Army warned citizens in a post on X.

Hezbollah on Tuesday vowed to respond to what it called an Israeli attack, which killed multiple people and injured thousands across Lebanon on Tuesday when pagers belonging to members of the militant group exploded almost simultaneously.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…

