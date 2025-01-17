BREAKING: Israeli security cabinet approves ceasefire-hostage deal

From CNN's Dana Karni and Mick Krever

The Israeli security cabinet on Friday approved the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal announced in Qatar on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The 11 voting members of the security cabinet approved the deal with a simple majority vote.

The full, 33-member Israeli cabinet still needs to approve the agreement. That meeting is set to take place at 3:30 p.m. local (8:30 a.m. ET).