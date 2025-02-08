Hamas frees three hostages as Israelis concerned by their frail appearance

By Sophie Tanno and Mick Krever, CNN

(CNN) — Three male Israeli hostages were freed from Gaza in the fifth round of exchanges between Israel and Hamas Saturday, but have left many in Israel concerned by the freed captives’ appearances as uncertainty over the next stage of the ceasefire looms.

Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy – all taken hostage during the Hamas-led October 7 attack on Israel – were handed to the Red Cross in the central city of Deir al-Balah on day 491 of their captivity in Gaza. While the transfer was orderly – in contrast to chaotic scenes surrounding the release of Israeli and Thai hostages in Gaza last week – the three appeared thin and pale when they were led onto a makeshift stage.

Many of the Palestinian prisoners that have been freed by Israel in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement have also appeared emaciated and in poor health upon their release.

Both Ami and Sharabi were dressed in brown. The hostages delivered speeches in Hebrew while they stood on the stage, before they were led to three Red Cross vehicles waiting to take them back to Israel.

The Red Cross then passed the hostages to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, who have transferred them back to Israel, where they will undergo a medical assessment.

The images during Saturday’s handover have drawn condemnation from Israel. Levy – who was released as he was considered a humanitarian case – appeared particularly frail.

The Israeli government described the scenes as “shocking” and said they “would not go unaddressed,” while Israel’s Hostages and Missing Families Forum said the freed hostages’ appearances were “disturbing.”

A veteran Israeli negotiator turned peace activist said Saturday that the gaunt condition of three Israelis would remind many Israelis of Nazi concentration camp survivors.

“Seeing the three hostages this morning as if they had been liberated from World War II concentration camps should compel us all to accelerate the release of all hostages,” Gershon Baskin said in a statement.

The mother of Matan Zangauker, a 25-year-old still held in Gaza derided Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for extending his trip to Washington and not doing more to free her son.

“The three who returned today are Holocaust survivors,” Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan Zangauker, said in an impassioned video. “My Matan is going through a Holocaust!”

Ben Ami, 56, and Sharabi, 52, were both taken from their homes in Kibbutz Be’eri, about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Gaza border.

Ben Ami’s wife, Raz Ben Ami, also taken captive that day, was freed during a short-lived truce in November 2023.

Sharabi’s wife and daughters were killed in the October 7 attack, according to the kibbutz. It is unclear if he knows they are dead. His brother Yossi Sharabi, who was taken captive, died in Gaza, where his body remains, according to the Israeli military.

Levy, 34, was attending the Nova music festival on October 7 when he was kidnapped. His wife Eynav was killed in the attack. Levy also has a three-year-old son who he’ll be reunited with on his return to Israel.

Hamas has now released a total of 16 Israeli hostages as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, of a total of 33 promised at staggered intervals during this stage. Eight of those 33 are dead, according to the Israeli government.

Following the release of the three hostages on Saturday, Hamas and its allies still hold a total of 73 people taken from Israel on October 7, 2023, of 251 initially taken. Three additional hostages, held captive since 2014, are still in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel is releasing 183 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. A bus carrying Palestinians due for release has departed Israel’s Ofer Prison, in the occupied West Bank, according to videos from the scene.

Eighteen of the Palestinian prisoners expected to be released Saturday are serving life sentences, while 54 have lesser sentences and 111 were detained in Gaza after October 7, Hamas said in a statement. The charges against the 111 were not clear.

As well as taking hostages, Palestinian militants killed more than 1,200 people during the October 7 attack. Israeli bombardment of Gaza since then has killed more than 40,000 people, reduced much of the enclave to rubble, and led to a humanitarian catastrophe for surviving residents. The war has spilled over into the wider region, putting Israel in conflict with key Hamas backer Iran, as well as Tehran proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Uncertainty looms over the future of the ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas. Negotiations on extending the Gaza ceasefire – which expires on March 1 – are in doubt.

Netanyahu has been deeply wary of phase two of that deal, which would see the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and the return of the remaining hostages there. His finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has pledged to quit the government if the ceasefire continues.

Fueling more uncertainty, in remarkable comments on Tuesday evening, US President Donald Trump proposed that the US “take over” Gaza, relocate its residents to neighboring countries, and redevelop the war-torn enclave. His comments were welcomed by Israeli far-right ministers and condemned by Hamas.

His comments drew international condemnation, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressing that Palestinians “must be allowed home” and France’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs reiterating “its opposition to any forced displacement.”

A Hamas official slammed Trump’s proposal as a “recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region.”

“Our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass, and what is required is to end the occupation and aggression against our people, not expel them from their land,” Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri said.

CNN’s Eugenia Yosef and Ivana Kottasovà contributed reporting.