Israel receives body of deceased hostage transferred from Hamas, Israeli military says

By Ibrahim Dahman, Dana Karni and Mitchell McCluskey

(CNN) — Israel received the coffin of a deceased hostage from Gaza on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) said in a joint statement.

Earlier, Hamas transferred the body to the Red Cross in northern Gaza.

The remains will be formally identified at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv.

If the body is confirmed to be that of a hostage, Hamas will have handed over the bodies of 16 of the 28 deceased hostages that were part of the ceasefire agreement. The bodies of 12 more remain in Gaza.

One of the bodies in an earlier exchange was later found not to be that of a hostage, but of a Palestinian from Gaza, though Hamas said it had misidentified the body rather than intentionally sent the wrong one.

Anger has intensified in Israel over the delayed return of the hostage bodies as outlined in the ceasefire deal. Demonstrators have frequently gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square to demand the release of the remaining bodies.

This week, heavy machinery from Egypt entered Gaza to assist in the search for the bodies of the hostages.

Hamas has previously said that it handed over all of the hostage remains that it could access and that “extensive efforts and special equipment” would be needed to retrieve more.

Israeli intelligence has assessed that Hamas may not be able to find and return all the remaining dead hostages in Gaza. But Israel believes that Hamas does know the locations of some of the deceased hostages it claims are missing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

