Unethical photographers have become a threat to these tiny, starlit frogs

(CNN) — One of the world’s most dazzling amphibians is under threat from unregulated photography trips, scientists have warned, after an entire group went missing from their rainforest home.

The galaxy frog, famed for its cosmic star-speckled appearance, is found only in the evergreen forests of India’s Western Ghats mountain range.

Endangered and no bigger than a fingertip, the rare creatures shelter in the damp crevices beneath rocks, fallen leaves and decaying logs of this biodiversity hotspot.

However, scientists warn they are disappearing, in a study released on Wednesday in Herpetology Notes.

The study found unregulated photography trips are a key culprit, causing disturbances and behavioral changes that can disrupt the frogs’ feeding and breeding success.

In early 2020, Zoological Society of London researcher Rajkumar K P, who led the study, discovered a group of seven galaxy frogs nestled beneath logs in the Western Ghats, according to the report.

But his return – after a break because of Covid-19 restrictions – revealed the group had since vanished, raising serious concerns for the species’ survival.

Researchers had begun monitoring the patch of rainforest in 2019, the study said, in ongoing efforts to track the elusive frogs, listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

By March 2020, the team found a group of seven tucked beneath decomposing logs and leaf litter.

However, over the following two summers, groups of photographers descended on the site, trampling the area and leaving logs displaced in their quest for the perfect shot, researchers found.

“The photographers were familiar with the microhabitat of the species from publications and local trackers and overturned many logs whilst searching for the species,” the report read.

In the study, trackers reported groups of up to six photographers descending on the site, each eager to snap shots of every galaxy frog they found, often moving the tiny creatures onto moss or logs for a more picturesque backdrop.

The frogs endured repeated handling as the photographers’ high-powered camera flashes illuminated the scene for around four hours per session.

Contact with bare hands, lack of hydration and no biosecurity protocols left the frogs vulnerable to stress, heat and potential disease, the report read.

Two small frogs died during the marathon photoshoots, one tracker told the report, though this could not be verified by the researchers.

The report urged the establishment of ethical standards in nature and conservation photography throughout India to better protect the nation’s wildlife.

“This sad event is a stark warning for the consequences of unregulated photography,” Rajkumar said.

“These beautiful yet rare frogs are unlike anything else on our tiny corner of the universe, but without careful and responsible management we risk them disappearing off the face of the planet for good.”

Positive practice

He added: “Done correctly, photography can be a huge asset to helping conservationists build our understanding of areas such as animal distribution or behaviour – plus, the resulting pictures can help educate others about these incredible species.

“However, irresponsible photography can turn this asset into a hazard.”

