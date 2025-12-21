Bondi terror suspects threw unexploded bombs at crowd and practiced shooting ahead of attack, document reveals

By Hilary Whiteman, Dhruv Tikekar, CNN

(CNN) — The father and son accused of carrying out Australia’s worst terror attack undertook firearms training at an undisclosed location in the countryside, according to a statement of alleged facts released by a magistrate Monday.

The court document, which contains redactions, includes images from a video of Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed Akram, 24, depicting the pair holding rifles and moving in a way that suggests an element of tactical training.

“The accused and his father are seen throughout the video firing shotguns and moving in a tactical manner,” the document states.

Fifteen people were killed in the shooting at Bondi Beach on December 14, which authorities said targeted a crowd of Jewish families celebrating Hannukah. Sajid Akram was shot dead by police. His son faces a terror charge and 15 counts of murder, along with 40 of attempted murder.

The alleged facts state the pair threw four improvised devices at the crowd, moments before they started shooting, though none of them detonated. The document states the three pipe bombs and a tennis ball bomb were all viable.

Images of the IEDs were included in the document, including a fifth suspected bomb placed in the trunk of the vehicle they used to drive to Bondi to carry out the attack.

The pair are also alleged to have recorded videos in which they shared views suggesting they adhered to “religiously motivated violent extremism ideology.”

In one video recorded in front of an image of the Islamic State flag, the pair made statements “condemning the acts of Zionists” and appeared to “summarise their justification for the Bondi terrorist attack,” the document added.

“There is evidence that the Accused and his father… meticulously planned this terrorist attack for many months,” the document said.

Alleged reconnaissance

The document adds to the emerging picture of events leading up to the attack.

The videos of the men allegedly conducting firearms training in a rural area, believed to be in New South Wales, were allegedly filmed in October. Previously police said they traveled to the Philippines in November, where they stayed for nearly a month and barely left their rooms, a hotel staff member told CNN.

The document released Monday reveals that the men visited the site of the Bondi Beach attack on December 12. Closed circuit television showed the men walking along a footbridge near Archer Park, from which they’ve alleged to have shot their victims two days later.

“Police allege that this is evidence of reconnaissance and planning of a terrorist act,” the court document said.

In the hours after the shooting police descended on an address on Bonnyrigg, west of Sydney’s city center where they found two phones, a homemade firearm, a longbow with 12 arrows and a Quran with highlighted passages, the document said.

The elder man’s wife told police she believed he and her son were away on holiday in southern NSW. The son phoned her every day from a payphone to tell her what they planned to do that day, she said, according to the document.

It added that the day after the attack, police officers forced open the door of a rented room in Campsie, in southwestern Sydney, where the men were believed to have been staying. There, officers found 3D printed parts for a shotgun speed loader, bomb-making equipment, a long bow with 12 arrows and two copies of the Quran, one with an “earmarked page,” the document said.

Naveed Akram was shot in the abdomen as police attempted to stop the bloodshed, the document said. From his hospital bed, he declined a request for a formal police interview on legal advice. Akram will next appear in court in April.

