Prince William and son George continue Diana’s legacy with Christmas trip to homeless shelter

London (CNN) — The Prince of Wales and his son George volunteered at a homeless charity in London this week, a trip reminiscent of William’s own upbringing having been introduced to the shelter at a similar age by his mother Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

On Tuesday morning, William and 12-year-old George visited The Passage, a British charity for the homeless in central London, to help the organization get ready for its annual Christmas lunch.

In a video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official X account, George can be seen donning an apron, hanging up Christmas decorations and helping to prepare food for the festivities.

“Proud to join volunteers and staff at The Passage in preparing Christmas lunch – this year with another pair of helping hands,” a statement posted alongside the video said of the father and son outing.

William first visited The Passage with his late mother, Diana, when he was 11 – a pivotal moment that he says helped shape his ongoing work to tackle homelessness, including the launch of his “Homewards” program, which provides funding to support homeless initiatives across the UK.

Another X post shows two photos side-by-side – one capturing this year’s visit, the other showing Diana and a young William at the shelter in December 1993 – a tribute to her life as a humanitarian and ongoing legacy over generations.

“I’d never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect,” William said of his first visit to the charity in a documentary about homelessness released last year.

“I remember having some good conversations just playing chess and chatting,” he added. “That’s when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do.”

During Tuesday’s visit, George signed The Passage’s visitors’ book on the same page previously signed by his father and his late grandmother, Diana, according to a palace source.

The pair also spoke to individuals affected by homelessness and heard about how the charity has supported them, the source said.

“It was important to The Prince of Wales to share with Prince George the work of The Passage and to spend time volunteering alongside the team,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the pair “greatly enjoyed meeting staff, volunteers and service users.”

“The dedication shown not only by The Passage but by organisations across the homelessness sector, at Christmas and throughout the year, is invaluable,” they added.

