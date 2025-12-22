Deadly clashes erupt between Syrian army and Kurdish-led SDF amid integration talks

By Eyad Kourdi, Nechirvan Mando, Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were killed and 31 others injured after clashes broke out between Syrian army troops and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Syrian city of Aleppo on Monday, as high-level talks continued over plans to integrate the SDF into Syria’s state institutions.

The fighting comes less than eight days before a deadline in a March 10 agreement, under which Damascus and the SDF committed to a nationwide ceasefire and the integration of civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the state framework.

The US-backed SDF, which was not part of the rebel alliance that overthrew Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, is presently the most powerful nongovernmental force in the country and holds strategic territories, primarily in the northeast.

The Damascus-run Aleppo Health Directorate said at least two civilians were killed and eight others injured in SDF shelling of neighborhoods in Aleppo.

Farhad Shami, head of SDF media, told CNN that at least one civilian was killed and 23 people were injured, including six security members, after what he described as mortar and heavy-weapon attacks by “factions affiliated with the Damascus government” on SDF-held neighborhoods in the city.

In statements, the SDF and the Syrian Defense Ministry accused each other of starting the clashes.

The Defense Ministry said its forces are responding to “SDF fire positions that are targeting residents’ homes and movements, as well as army and security deployment points,” in government-held areas in the city of Aleppo.

Syria’s Defense Ministry and the SDF said in later statements that they have halted attacks onj each other. The SDF said the move came “in response to ongoing de-escalation contacts.”

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani said Monday that the SDF has not shown sufficient seriousness in implementing the March 10 agreement, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). He said Damascus recently presented a proposal to advance the process and was reviewing the SDF’s response.

The violence coincided with a visit to Damascus by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who said Turkey supports the talks and considers them essential for Syria’s stability.

Speaking at a joint news conference, Fidan said the integration of the SDF into Syria’s administration must occur through dialogue and reconciliation. He warned that alternative paths would undermine Syria’s security, SANA reported. Fidan added that the SDF has shown “little intention” to make progress.

Turkey has long opposed the SDF, which the US trained, equipped and helped to fight the Islamic State group. Turkey views the SDF as linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara has designated as a terrorist organization.

