British boxer Anthony Joshua injured in car crash that killed two in Nigeria

By Nimi Princewill, CNN

(CNN) — Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua suffered bruises in a car crash that resulted in the deaths of two individuals on Monday, according to local police in Ogun State, Nigeria.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. (5 a.m ET) on a busy stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which connects Ogun to the commercial center of Lagos, police reported.

“Anthony Joshua is well and responding to treatment,” Babaseyi Boluwatife, a spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, told CNN.

Joshua, who has family ties in Ogun, sustained only “minor bruises,” but Boluwatife said two other occupants in the vehicle with him, including the driver, were killed. Those who died were foreign nationals, Ogun officials said.

A video showing Joshua being rescued from the wreckage has been circulating on social media. The boxer, born to Nigerian parents in Watford, near London, has stayed connected to his roots.

Joshua could not immediately be reached for comment.

