Japan dives into New Year with prayers and an icy plunge

(CNN) — Dozens of worshipers took a deep breath and a brave plunge into icy waters at a Tokyo shrine Sunday, keeping afloat a New Year tradition to purify the soul and pray for good health.

The cold endurance event, known as “Kanchu Misogi,” drew around 100 participants – mostly men clad in white loincloths and several women in white robes – to the Teppuzu Inari Shrine.

Percussion and flute music set the mood in the shrine’s courtyard where a knee-deep pool filled with chunks of ice awaited.

Clasping their hands in front of their chests, worshipers chanted “Haraedo-no-Okami,” referring to the Goddess of purification as they prayed for their sins to be cleansed.

They then jogged in the streets around the shrine and did warm-up exercises before taking the icy plunge.

Once in the pool, participants scooped water over themselves with a wooden bucket, shouting “ai” as they tried to steel their nerves while others cheered them on.

This is the 71st year the ritual is taking place at the shrine.

Purification is key to Japan’s ancient Shinto practice, believed to ward off evil spirits.

The indigenous religion, dating back centuries, centers on the belief that sacred spirits inhabit nature and all living things.

Japan is a constitutional monarchy led by 65-year-old Emperor Naruhito.

The country regards the emperor as the highest authority in Shinto although his powers are politically limited.

Originally intended as a purification rite for the local deity, the shrine now welcomes public participation by application.

Registration closed early this year due to overwhelming interest, organizers said.

Shinto New Year

Japan’s Shinto New Year, known as Shōgatsu, is celebrated on January 1 in line with the Gregorian calendar, rather than a lunar one.

The spiritual celebration combines ancient Shinto rituals with broader Japanese culture and runs until January 3.

Other traditions include “Hatsumode”, the first visit of the year to a Shinto shrine or Buddhist temple, to pray for good fortune and health.

