Fears grow for detained Iranian Erfan Soltani, who may be executed for joining anti-government protests

(CNN) — Fears are growing for the fate of a detained Iranian protester who may soon be executed, according to a family member and the US State Department, amid a brutal and ongoing crackdown on nationwide anti-government protests by Iranian authorities.

In a Tuesday post on X, the US State Department said that Iranian authorities are planning to execute Erfan Soltani, who was arrested at his home last Thursday in connection with protests in Fardis, a city about 25 miles west of Tehran.

“More than 10,600 Iranians have been arrested by the Islamic Republic regime simply for demanding their basic rights. Erfan Soltani, 26, whose death sentence was issued for January 14, is among them,” the State Department said.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Somayeh, a relative of Soltani who declined to be identified by her full name due to security concerns, said he is an “incredibly kind and warm-hearted young man” who has “always fought for the freedom of Iran.”

Soltani was not allowed a lawyer or an appeal after being sentenced to death, according to Somayeh, who said that his trial was rushed.

Rushed death sentences and sham trials are a common occurrence in Iran, according to regional experts.

“This time, the Islamic Republic regime didn’t even bother with its usual 10-minute sham trial,” the US State Department said in a post on X.

CNN is reaching out to Iranian authorities for comment.

Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad said over the weekend that legal proceedings against protesters, whom he called “terrorists,” will be carried out “without leniency, mercy or appeasement,” according to the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its intelligence network has received nearly 400,000 public reports, leading in some cases to arrests.

Denied access to case

Hengaw, a Norway-based human rights organization, reported that Soltani was arrested at his home last Thursday. Four days after his arrest, his family was told that his execution had been scheduled, it said.

Soltani’s family has been denied access to any information regarding his case, including the charges against him, Hengaw reported Monday. His sister, a licensed lawyer, has tried to pursue the case, “but authorities have so far prevented her from accessing the case file,” the organization said.

His family has been granted only “a brief opportunity for a final visit” before his execution, according to Hengaw.

The feared execution looms as tensions between the US and Iran further intensify, with US President Donald Trump considering taking military action against Iran.

On Tuesday, Trump warned the regime against executing protesters and said the US would take “strong action” in response.

“If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action,” the president told CBS News in an interview, without expanding on what that action would be. Trump told CBS that he had not heard reports about hangings, but he warned that such a development could prompt a forceful US response.

“We don’t want to see what’s happening in Iran happen. And you know, if they want to have protests, that’s one thing. When they start killing thousands of people, and now you’re telling me about hanging, we’ll see how that works out for them,” Trump said. “It’s not going to work out good.”

Somayeh, the family member, has called on Trump for help.

“Our demand now is that Trump truly stand behind the words he said, because the Iranian people came to the streets based on those statements,” she said. “An unarmed population trusted these words and is now under gunfire. I beg you, please do not let Erfan be executed. Please.”

