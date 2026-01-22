Barron Trump may have saved woman’s life by calling British police during an alleged assault, court hears

By Jack Guy, CNN

London (CNN) — Barron Trump, son of the US president, contacted police in London last year after witnessing an alleged assault on a female friend while he and the woman were on a video call, a British court has been told.

A transcript of Trump’s emergency call was shown during the trial of Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on Wednesday, the PA Media news agency reported.

Rumiantsev is accused of assault, actual bodily harm, two counts of rape, intentional strangulation and perverting the course of justice. He denies all charges. Rumiantsev’s legal counsel declined to comment when reached by CNN.

On Wednesday, the woman told the court that Trump’s intervention had helped stop Rumiantsev from killing her, according to British media reports.

“He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment,” she said, the British newspaper Metro reported.

Rumiantsev’s legal counsel told the court that the woman’s claims were a “complete fabrication,” suggesting that the defendant had restrained her due to the fact that she was being “angry and violent,” Metro reported.

Trump, now 19, called the police after speaking to the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on January 18, 2025, the court heard, PA Media reported.

“I’m calling from the US, I just got a call from a girl… she’s getting beat up,” Trump said, according to the transcript of his call with police.

“This was happening about eight minutes ago. I just figured out how to, how to call someone. It’s really an emergency.”

Police investigating the allegations later asked Trump if he would be willing to provide a witness statement. Trump wrote in an email to police that what he saw was “very brief indeed but indeed prevalent,” the court was told Thursday.

“I didn’t expect her to pick up due to the time difference,” Trump wrote in an email sent May 2, 2025.

“The phone was picked up,” he added.

“The individual who answered was a shirtless man with darkish hair. This view lasted maybe one second… then the view flipped to the victim,” said Trump, who added that the woman had told him “that this individual was giving her difficulty for a long time.”

Police replied to Trump’s email, jurors were told, but did not receive a response to that or follow-up correspondence sent on July 1.

The trial continues. CNN has contacted the White House for comment.

