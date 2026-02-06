UK police searching two properties linked to Peter Mandelson over Epstein investigation

By Christian Edwards, James Frater, CNN

London (CNN) — British police said they are searching two properties linked to Peter Mandelson as part of their investigation into misconduct in public office, following revelations about the former UK ambassador to the US’ links to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Since the US Justice Department’s latest release of materials related to Epstein, Mandelson has been accused of passing on market-sensitive government information that was of clear financial interest to Epstein in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

London’s Metropolitan Police said Friday that its officers were carrying out search warrants at two addresses, one in the southern county of Wiltshire and one in Camden, a neighborhood in the north of the capital.

“The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offenses, involving a 72-year-old man,” said Hayley Sewart, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Met.

Mandelson, 72, has not been arrested and enquiries are ongoing, she said.

Mandelson resigned from the Labour Party on Sunday and quit the House of Lords, the upper chamber of Britain’s parliament, on Wednesday.

CNN has been unable to contact Mandelson this week.

The Mandelson scandal has plunged Keir Starmer’s government into crisis and raised questions about the prime minister’s political judgment. Starmer appointed Mandelson as ambassador last year, despite his well-known friendship with Epstein, which continued after the financier was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

Mandelson has offered scant comment to British media this week. Previously, he has said: “I want to say loudly and clearly that I was wrong to believe (Epstein) following his conviction and to continue my association with him afterwards. I apologize unequivocally for doing so to the women and girls who suffered.”

Starmer fired Mandelson as ambassador in September, following a previous release of Epstein files which showed that Mandelson had penned a handwritten note for the financier’s 50th birthday, describing him as “my best pal.” A trove of emails reported by British media at the same time showed that Mandelson said he felt “hopeless and furious” after Epstein’s conviction. Mandelson’s sacking as ambassador marked the third time he had been removed from a senior role in government due to his ties to wealthy individuals.

The DOJ’s latest release of Epstein files revealed that Mandelson – while serving as business secretary in the government of Prime Minister Gordon Brown – appeared to leak sensitive UK government information to Epstein as the country considered a raft of policy measures to aid its recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

Newly released emails from June 2009 showed that Mandelson forwarded Epstein a memo written for Brown, which advocated £20 billion of asset sales to help relieve Britain’s debt burden and revealed Labour’s tax policy plans.

Bank statements from the DOJ’s latest release also appeared to show that Epstein paid a total of $75,000 into bank accounts linked to Mandelson between 2003 and 2004. Email exchanges also suggested that the financier may have sent £10,000 to Reinaldo Avila da Silva, now Mandelson’s husband, to help fund his osteopathy course.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, Starmer said the revelations about Mandelson were “beyond infuriating” and that the former ambassador had “lied repeatedly” about his relationship with Epstein. “Mandelson betrayed our country, our parliament, and our party,” he said.

Starmer is under intense pressure to explain what the vetting process uncovered about Mandelson’s ties to Epstein before his appointment as ambassador a year ago. Following a public outcry, the government has agreed to release documents surrounding Mandelson’s appointment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.