Palestine Action terror ban ruled unlawful, marking blow to government

London (CNN) — The UK High Court on Friday ruled that the government’s decision to ban activist group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization last summer was unlawful, marking a major victory for civil liberties campaigners.

Human rights activists had argued the ban represented a sweeping overreach of government power, risked criminalizing political dissent and set a far-reaching precedent for the use of anti-terror laws against protest movements.

The co-founder of the group, Huda Ammori, had brought the legal challenge against the British government’s decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws.

In its judgment, the court found that then Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to ban the group last summer was disproportionate. However Judge Victoria Sharp ruled that the ban remains in place pending an appeal process. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said Friday the government would appeal.

The ruling follows one of the largest campaigns of nonviolent civil disobedience in recent history, with nearly 3,000 people – many of them pensioners or the elderly – arrested at solidarity protests nationwide since July.

Most of those arrests were for holding signs that read: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action,” at the demonstrations, according to Defend Our Juries – which has been instrumental in organizing the protests.

A Defend Our Juries spokesperson called for a meeting with the home secretary and London’s police chief, urging them “to right the wrongs of the ban, including the wrongful treatment of all those who have been unlawfully arrested and charged under the proscription.”

Following Friday’s ruling, crowds who had gathered outside London’s High Court erupted in cheers and chants of “Free free Palestine,” with some people in tears.

“Thousands of people of conscience saw that branding protest as terrorism was a move straight out of the dictator’s playbook. Together we took action at great personal risk – inspired by each other’s courage. We helped make this proscription unenforceable by saying “we do not comply,” the Defend Our Juries spokesperson said.

Palestine Action is a UK-based organization that aims to disrupt the operations of weapons manufacturers connected to the Israeli government.

It was founded by Ammori and climate activist Richard Barnard in 2020, when the group took its first action to shut down the UK operations of Elbit Systems – Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer – and stated its commitment to “ending global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime.”

This is a developing story. More details to follow…

