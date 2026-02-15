Former Ukrainian minister detained by anti-corruption authorities while trying to leave the country

By Sophie Tanno and Svitlana Vlasova, CNN

(CNN) — A former Ukrainian energy minister has been detained in connection with a major corruption scandal while trying to leave the country, authorities said on Sunday.

Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau (NABU) said its detectives “detained the former minister of energy as part of the Midas case,” referencing a wide-ranging investigation into corruption in Ukraine’s energy sector that triggered a major political crisis last year.

“Initial investigative actions are ongoing, carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law,” NABU added in a statement, without naming the former minister.

The scandal, which centers on alleged kickbacks from contractors including those working to protect critical energy infrastructure, led both the serving and a former energy minister to resign last year at President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request. Both denied wrongdoing.

Chief of staff to the president, Andriy Yermak, also resigned amid the fallout.

Investigators said about $100 million had been siphoned off as state-owned businesses including Energoatom, which operates Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, paid companies for work done to enhance security at key sites.

At the time, Ukraine’s anti-corruption body announced it had carried out searches on dozens of properties as part of the investigation.

Corruption allegations are nothing new in Ukraine. Since 2023, NABU has opened investigations into a series of scandals.

In January 2024, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said it had discovered a mass corruption scheme in the purchase of weapons by the country’s military amounting to nearly $40 million.

