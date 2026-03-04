Everything we know on the fifth day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran



CNN

By Jessie Yeung, Rhea Mogul, CNN

(CNN) — The latest Middle East conflict continues spiraling days after Israel and the US launched their joint operation on Iran, killing more than 1,000 people,﻿ triggering retaliatory strikes on Israel and neighboring Gulf states and plunging the region into fear and uncertainty.

Here’s what to know on day five.

What are the main headlines?

Next supreme leader: Senior Iranian officials have been meeting virtually to select a new supreme leader after the initial US-Israel strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is among a small handful of clerics tipped as likely successors. But timings are unclear. Israel warned that any new leader would be “an unequivocal target for elimination.

Senior Iranian officials have been meeting virtually to select a new supreme leader after the initial US-Israel strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is among a small handful of clerics tipped as likely successors. But timings are unclear. Israel warned that any new leader would be “an unequivocal target for elimination. Fresh strikes: The Israeli military said it again attacked Tehran, the tenth wave of strikes since the conflict began. US President Donald Trump has praised the joint operation, claiming Iran’s military installations had been essentially “knocked out,” from its navy to its air force and more. So far, more than 1,700 targets have been struck in the joint operation, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The Israeli military said it again attacked Tehran, the tenth wave of strikes since the conflict began. US President Donald Trump has praised the joint operation, claiming Iran’s military installations had been essentially “knocked out,” from its navy to its air force and more. So far, more than 1,700 targets have been struck in the joint operation, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM). Markets roiled: Asian stocks fell sharply Wednesday, with a record selloff in Seoul, as investors fretted about rising oil prices in a region heavily dependent on imports from the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point, is effectively shut off. But some European markets and US futures moved into positive territory.

Asian stocks fell sharply Wednesday, with a record selloff in Seoul, as investors fretted about rising oil prices in a region heavily dependent on imports from the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point, is effectively shut off. But some European markets and US futures moved into positive territory. In the US: The Senate is set to vote today on whether to consider a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to continue military action in Iran without congressional approval amid the rapidly escalating conflict. The White House has given contradictory accounts on why the US attacked Iran. A Democrat senator emerging from a briefing said he had “no idea” what the US objective was.

What’s happening in Iran?

Fresh Israeli strikes: Tehran residents again woke up to the aftermath of Israeli strikes. “They hit quite hard last night, it was a bad night,” a resident said. The Israeli military said one of its jets shot down an Iranian jet, in what it described as the first air-to-air combat kill of a piloted aircraft.

Tehran residents again woke up to the aftermath of Israeli strikes. “They hit quite hard last night, it was a bad night,” a resident said. The Israeli military said one of its jets shot down an Iranian jet, in what it described as the first air-to-air combat kill of a piloted aircraft. Funeral cancelled: The mourning ceremony for Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, set to begin Wednesday evening, has been postponed, state media reported. Three days of mourning had previously been announced and the cancellation is a blow for a regime trying to project an image of stability and continuity.

The mourning ceremony for Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, set to begin Wednesday evening, has been postponed, state media reported. Three days of mourning had previously been announced and the cancellation is a blow for a regime trying to project an image of stability and continuity. Trump accused: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused US President Donald Trump of bombing Iran “out of spite.” He said that nuclear talks had been treated like “a real estate transaction.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused US President Donald Trump of bombing Iran “out of spite.” He said that nuclear talks had been treated like “a real estate transaction.” Kurds: The CIA is working to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of fomenting a popular uprising in Iran, multiple people familiar with the plan told CNN. Iranian Kurdish armed groups have thousands of forces operating along the Iraq-Iran border and some have hinted at imminent action.

The CIA is working to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of fomenting a popular uprising in Iran, multiple people familiar with the plan told CNN. Iranian Kurdish armed groups have thousands of forces operating along the Iraq-Iran border and some have hinted at imminent action. Death toll climbs: More than 1,000 people, including children, have been killed in Iran since Saturday, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. The group said its report is preliminary, and the number could rise.

What’s happening around the region and beyond?

Attacks on Lebanon: Israel is also striking Lebanon, targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and issuing evacuation orders for dozens of villages. Lebanese state media said at least five people in a strike on a four-story residential building in the Lebanese city of Baalbek while smoke has been seen rising over Beirut airport.

Israel is also striking Lebanon, targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and issuing evacuation orders for dozens of villages. Lebanese state media said at least five people in a strike on a four-story residential building in the Lebanese city of Baalbek while smoke has been seen rising over Beirut airport. Iranian ship sinks: Sri Lankan authorities say that an Iranian vessel has sunk off the coastline. Dozens of people have been rescued so far and the cause is unclear. But the US military has been targeting Iranian ships.

Sri Lankan authorities say that an Iranian vessel has sunk off the coastline. Dozens of people have been rescued so far and the cause is unclear. But the US military has been targeting Iranian ships. Turkish interception: NATO air defense systems shot down an Iranian missile that was traveling towards Turkey’s airspace, the Turkish presidency said. This is believed to be the first time NATO forces have intercepted an Iranian missile traveling towards a member country’s airspace since the conflict in the Middle East broke out over the weekend.

NATO air defense systems shot down an Iranian missile that was traveling towards Turkey’s airspace, the Turkish presidency said. This is believed to be the first time NATO forces have intercepted an Iranian missile traveling towards a member country’s airspace since the conflict in the Middle East broke out over the weekend. Iran strikes back: Arab states in the Persian Gulf are bearing the brunt of Tehran’s ferocious retaliation. Countries such as Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have intercepted hundreds of missiles and drones in recent days – raising questions about how long their air defenses can keep up, and how many more weapons remain in Iran’s depleted arsenal.

Arab states in the Persian Gulf are bearing the brunt of Tehran’s ferocious retaliation. Countries such as Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have intercepted hundreds of missiles and drones in recent days – raising questions about how long their air defenses can keep up, and how many more weapons remain in Iran’s depleted arsenal. US facilities targeted: The US has closed embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Lebanon, after several were hit with Iranian strikes. A CIA station in Saudi Arabia, and a US military base in Qatar – the largest in the Middle East – were also hit. Non-emergency US government personnel in several Middle Eastern countries have been ordered to leave.

The US has closed embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Lebanon, after several were hit with Iranian strikes. A CIA station in Saudi Arabia, and a US military base in Qatar – the largest in the Middle East – were also hit. Non-emergency US government personnel in several Middle Eastern countries have been ordered to leave. Foreign powers: China’s foreign minister called for an “immediate cessation” of the US and Israeli action in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, the ministry said. The country has lost two international allies this year through US action. France meanwhile has deployed Rafale fighter jets over the skies of the United Arab Emirates to protect its military bases there.

China’s foreign minister called for an “immediate cessation” of the US and Israeli action in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, the ministry said. The country has lost two international allies this year through US action. France meanwhile has deployed Rafale fighter jets over the skies of the United Arab Emirates to protect its military bases there. Senate vote: The Senate will vote as soon as Wednesday on a resolution requiring Trump get congressional approval to continue the military campaign; the House will vote on a similar measure on Thursday. Six American service members have been killed by Iranian strikes since Saturday, a number Trump already warned is likely to increase.

The Senate will vote as soon as Wednesday on a resolution requiring Trump get congressional approval to continue the military campaign; the House will vote on a similar measure on Thursday. Six American service members have been killed by Iranian strikes since Saturday, a number Trump already warned is likely to increase. Oil trade rocked: Oil and natural gas prices are jumping while stock markets are tumbling. The Middle East is a major producer of both oil and natural gas, but its energy exports have now been largely cut off from the rest of the world by an effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Why did the US and Israel attack Iran?

US and Israel’s claims: Officials from both countries have put out different statements in recent days over why they launched their attack – including the need to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, and the claim they were responding to potential preemptive attacks by Iran.

Officials from both countries have put out different statements in recent days over why they launched their attack – including the need to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, and the claim they were responding to potential preemptive attacks by Iran. Fact check: The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has countered these claims – telling CNN that Iran was not days or weeks away from having atomic weapons. Trump himself has repeatedly said that Tehran’s nuclear program was “obliterated” by US strikes on Iran last summer. And US intelligence suggests Iran would need until 2035 to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile, if it chose to pursue one.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.