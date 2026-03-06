Skip to Content
How to help civilians impacted by the Middle East conflict

(CNN) — As the conflict in the Middle East escalates, a “troubling” humanitarian crisis is unfolding across the region, according to refugee agency UNHCR.

Humanitarian organizations on the ground are responding to assist displaced families and children seeking refuge. Aid workers are delivering food, water, shelter, and medical and mental health care, among other services.

You can find out how to help the humanitarian relief efforts here or by using the form below. Impact Your World will continue to monitor the situation and add additional vetted organizations as they begin operations on the ground.

