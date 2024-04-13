

The 5 most exciting cars of 2024, according to Edmunds

Tesla cybertruck driving on rocky beach with cliffs in background.

There are loads of new cars coming out in 2024. But which are the coolest and most interesting ones that are hitting the streets this year? The car experts at Edmunds ranked these five cars as the ones you’ll be most excited to get behind the wheel of.



Tesla

Tesla Cybertruck

Rear 3/4 view of Tesla Cybertruck against a gray sky, dark road and mountains in background.

The Cybertruck is finally here, and there’s so much to know about Tesla’s futuristic pickup. But based on looks alone, it’s definitely something we can’t wait to drive and experience for ourselves.



Lexus

Lexus GX

Green Lexus GX parked in desert with Saguaro cactus in background.

The GX is back, again. Yep, this is only the second time Lexus has done a major overhaul of the GX and to say we’re excited would be an understatement. It’s got a new engine and rugged new looks, and despite being pricey, definitely gives hardcore off-roaders more options than just a Wrangler or Bronco.



Toyota

Toyota Land Cruiser

Blue Toyota Land Cruiser parked on rocky dir with sky in background.

The Toyota Land Cruiser is reborn for 2024, but this time it’s a little bit smaller than it used to be. It also gets a hybrid powertrain, boxier looks than ever, and just enough civility to pull off daily driver duty. We can’t wait to render a verdict.



Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Teal Mercedes-Benz E-Class parked on road in front of desert oasis with palm trees in background.

The E-Class is a staple of the Benz lineup, and the new generation looks more tech-packed than ever before. We’re interested to see how it stacks up against the new BMW 5 Series and if all that screen is too distracting or just right.



Cadillac

Cadillac Celestiq

The Celestiq is Cadillac’s moonshot. It’s a $300,000-plus EV aimed squarely at Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Can Cadillac really pull it off? We’ll have to wait to drive it before we find out for sure.

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.