2024’s worst cities for bed bug infestations

Where in the U.S. are bed bugs most likely to hitch a ride on your luggage or pre-loved furniture?

With Bed Bug Awareness Week starting June 2, Pest Gnome ranked 2024’s Worst Cities for Bed Bug Infestations.

We compared the 500 biggest U.S. cities based on 3 categories. We looked at the number of accommodations, multi-unit residential buildings, and population density. We also considered access to exterminators, among 6 total metrics.

Keep an eye out for bed bugs while traveling with help from our ranking below. To learn how we ranked the cities, see our methodology.

Top 5 Close Up

No. 1: New York | Overall Score: 95.75

Number of Used Furniture Stores: 77 | Rank: 1

Population Density: 28,182 | Rank: 1

Number of Accommodations: 934 | Rank: 2

Share of Multi-Unit Residential Buildings: 83.6% | Rank: 5

Average Monthly Google Searches for Bed Bug-Related Keywords Over Past Year: 105,510 | Rank: 1

No. 2: Los Angeles | Overall Score: 70.17

Number of Used Furniture Stores: 37 | Rank: 4

Population Density: 8,181 | Rank: 48

Number of Accommodations: 997 | Rank: 1

Share of Multi-Unit Residential Buildings: 57.5% | Rank: 42

Average Monthly Google Searches for Bed Bug-Related Keywords Over Past Year: 46,890 | Rank: 2

No. 3: Houston | Overall Score: 62.55

Number of Used Furniture Stores: 54 | Rank: 2

Population Density: 3,570 | Rank: 220

Number of Accommodations: 811 | Rank: 3

Share of Multi-Unit Residential Buildings: 50.9% | Rank: 79

Average Monthly Google Searches for Bed Bug-Related Keywords Over Past Year: 31,770 | Rank: 3

No. 4: Chicago | Overall Score: 57.43

Number of Used Furniture Stores: 22 | Rank: 18

Population Density: 11,840 | Rank: 17

Number of Accommodations: 396 | Rank: 10

Share of Multi-Unit Residential Buildings: 70.4% | Rank: 16

Exterminators per 10,000 Homes: 1.2 | Rank: 24

No. 5: San Francisco | Overall Score: 56.96

Number of Used Furniture Stores: 24 | Rank:14

Population Density: 17,443 | Rank: 6

Number of Accommodations: 423 | Rank: 8

Share of Multi-Unit Residential Buildings: 70.2% | Rank: 18

Exterminators per 10,000 Homes: 1.3 | Rank: 28

The Upshot

Major metros like New York (No. 1) and Los Angeles (No. 2) top the rankings, while leading the pack for most bed bug-related Google searches. Despite its lower urban density, Houston holds the No. 3 spot, owed significantly to high numbers of accommodations and used furniture stores. Notably, urban extensions like Miami Beach (No. 6) and Jersey City (No. 10), also stand out on the list.

Cities known for their bustling tourist activity are seeing a surge in bed bug reports. Las Vegas (No. 75), a high-traffic entertainment hub, ranks prominently, while Honnolulu’s (No. 30) picturesque resorts aren’t spared from recent events either. The Big Pineapple boasts a high number of accommodations and multi-unit residential buildings.

In colder regions like Denver (No. 15), Boston (No. 7), and Buffalo (No. 50), the temperatures don’t stop the itchy pests. Most recently, Buffalo’s low number of exterminators, high population density, and substantial number of apartment complexes have put the Queen City in the headlines.

Smaller metros — Fort Myers, Florida (No. 498), Edmond, Oklahoma (No. 499), and St. George, Utah (No. 500) — round out the bottom of the rankings. While these cities present lower population densities, Fort Myers stands out with a higher infestation risk, underscored by substantial numbers of multi-unit residences, used furniture stores, and hotel accommodations.

Final Thoughts: Bed Bug Vigilance

Travel is expected to soar this summer, even as bed bugs have been increasingly troubling vacationers worldwide since their noticeable resurgence last October.

Bed bug outbreaks are hard to control and can occur in hotel accommodations and shared living spaces like apartments and retirement homes. Some local governments are trying to diminish the spread by implementing legal restrictions, such as requiring used mattresses to be wrapped in plastic before disposal.

Prevent unwanted guests from crashing your travel plans and learn how to avoid bed bugs while visiting a hotel with help from our tips below.

