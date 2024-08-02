

Melnikov Dmitriy // Shutterstock

Inside the US House districts represented by a Democrat in 2024 and won by Trump in 2020

Silhouette of donkey and elephant seen through American flag as concept of Democrats vs Republicans.

There are eight Democratic-held U.S. House districts up for election in 2024 that Donald Trump (R) won in the 2020 presidential election. As of June 2024, Ballotpedia has identified all eight districts as 2024 U.S. House battlegrounds. Trump’s margin of victory in the eight districts ranged from 2.9 percentage points to 17.2 percentage points.



Ballotpedia

Representation changes each election

CHART: 2024 Democratic-held U.S. House districts won by Donald Trump in 2020.

Five incumbents in Democratic-held districts that Trump won in 2020 are seeking re-election in 2024. Three incumbents are retiring from public office.

In 2022, there were 13 Democratic-held U.S. House districts up for election that Trump won in 2020. Incumbents did not seek re-election in eight of the 13 districts. Ten of the Democratic-held districts flipped and elected a Republican in 2022.

Click here to see the 19 U.S. House districts represented by a Republican in 2022 and won by Joe Biden (D) in 2020.



Ballotpedia

Split congressional districts historically

GRAPH showing year and percentage of congressional districts that voted for a presidential candidate from the opposite party of its representative in the U.S. House.

From 1900 to 2020, the percentage of congressional districts that voted for a presidential candidate of one party and a U.S. representative from a different party ranged from 1.6 percent (five districts) in 1904 to 44.1 percent (192 districts) in 1972. The number of districts available changes year-by-year. The 2020 election had the sixth fewest split districts since 1904 with 6.2 percent (27 total).

This story was produced by Ballotpedia and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.