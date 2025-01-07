Roig61 // Shutterstock

Population declined the most in these US cities

Declines in a community’s population can result in a decreased demand for businesses, housing, and services. This could potentially lead to higher per capita costs among the remaining tax base for maintaining infrastructure and even the closure of local amenities. Additionally, an aging or shrinking population can affect the local job market and culture, among other things.

Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 610 cities across the U.S. based on the one-year decline in population, drawing on recent Census Bureau estimates. Five-year declines were also analyzed, along with changes in the working-age population to understand broader trends.

Key Findings

The population declined by more than 10% in one year in this city. Spring Valley, NV saw the largest one-year decline at 10.14%. The total population decreased from 220,707 in 2022 to 198,326 in 2023. The relative size of the working age population remained stable at around 51% each year.

Paradise, NV saw the largest five-year decline in population at -26.77%. It lost nearly 65,000 residents between 2018 and 2023, going from 242,266 to 177,413. For one-year loss, it ranked 17th, indicating a continued trend as of the most recent data. Two Texas cities saw steep declines in the working age population. Despite a steady increase in total population over the last five years, Forth Worth, TX lost 47,312 working age residents from 2018 to 2023. And New Braunfels, TX – which ranked second overall for one-year population decline with a loss of 12.49% of its total population, and had a five-year loss of 29.68% – saw a 6.8 point decline in its relative population of workers during those five years after losing 19,398 people between age 20 and 54.

Paradise, NV saw the largest five-year decline in population at -26.77%. It lost nearly 65,000 residents between 2018 and 2023, going from 242,266 to 177,413. For one-year loss, it ranked 17th, indicating a continued trend as of the most recent data. Two Texas cities saw steep declines in the working age population. Despite a steady increase in total population over the last five years, Forth Worth, TX lost 47,312 working age residents from 2018 to 2023. And New Braunfels, TX – which ranked second overall for one-year population decline with a loss of 12.49% of its total population, and had a five-year loss of 29.68% – saw a 6.8 point decline in its relative population of workers during those five years after losing 19,398 people between age 20 and 54.





Top 10 Cities With the Largest One-Year Population Decline

Spring Valley, Nevada

One-year change in total population: -10.14%

Five-year change in total population: -7.39%

Total population, 2023: 198,326

Total population, 2022: 220,707

Total population, 2018: 214,161

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -10.21%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 101,553

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 51.21%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 113,105

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 51.25%

Town ‘n’ Country, Florida

One-year change in total population: -9.77%

Five-year change in total population: -4.36%

Total population, 2023: 78,974

Total population, 2022: 87,521

Total population, 2018: 82,577

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -9.44%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 41,641

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 52.73%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 45,983

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 52.54%

Kendall, Florida

One-year change in total population: -9.32%

Five-year change in total population: -3.44%

Total population, 2023: 73,368

Total population, 2022: 80,912

Total population, 2018: 75,979

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -5.73%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 31,099

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 42.39%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 32,988

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 40.77%

Carmichael, California

One-year change in total population: -7.82%

Five-year change in total population: 15.90%

Total population, 2023: 75,718

Total population, 2022: 82,145

Total population, 2018: 65,328

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -12.94%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 32,764

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 43.27%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 37,634

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 45.81%

Brandon, Florida

One-year change in total population: -7.80%

Five-year change in total population: -2.52%

Total population, 2023: 116,754

Total population, 2022: 126,628

Total population, 2018: 119,778

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -13.67%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 56,138

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 48.08%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 65,028

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 51.35%

Lafayette, Indiana

One-year change in total population: -6.80%

Five-year change in total population: -6.89%

Total population, 2023: 67,406

Total population, 2022: 72,326

Total population, 2018: 72,393

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -9.86%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 33,994

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 50.43%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 37,712

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 52.14%

Casas Adobes, Arizona

One-year change in total population: -6.45%

Five-year change in total population: -6.68%

Total population, 2023: 70,641

Total population, 2022: 75,513

Total population, 2018: 75,694

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -3.83%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 30,450

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 43.11%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 31,664

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 41.93%

Metairie, Louisiana

One-year change in total population: -5.62%

Five-year change in total population: -3.20%

Total population, 2023: 136,597

Total population, 2022: 144,729

Total population, 2018: 141,114

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -6.88%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 58,233

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 42.63%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 62,535

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 43.21%

Decatur, Illinois

One-year change in total population: -5.40%

Five-year change in total population: -7.33%

Total population, 2023: 66,594

Total population, 2022: 70,396

Total population, 2018: 71,860

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -2.17%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 28,489

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 42.78%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 29,121

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 41.37%

East Los Angeles, California

One-year change in total population: -5.37%

Five-year change in total population: -9.37%

Total population, 2023: 106,903

Total population, 2022: 112,965

Total population, 2018: 117,961

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -9.20%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 53,085

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 49.66%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 58,463

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 51.75%

Top 10 Cities With the Largest Five-Year Population Decline

Paradise, Nevada

Five-year change in total population: -26.77%

One-year change in total population: -3.22%

Total population, 2023: 177,413

Total population, 2022: 183,321

Total population, 2018: 242,266

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -4.77%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 90,712

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 51.13%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 95,254

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 51.96%

Flint, Michigan

Five-year change in total population: -16.97%

One-year change in total population: -0.26%

Total population, 2023: 79,654

Total population, 2022: 79,865

Total population, 2018: 95,932

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 4.63%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 36,642

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 46%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 35,022

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 43.85%

Arden-Arcade, California

Five-year change in total population: -15.72%

One-year change in total population: -5.21%

Total population, 2023: 90,934

Total population, 2022: 95,936

Total population, 2018: 107,894

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -5.09%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 44,761

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 49.22%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 47,164

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 49.16%

Bloomington, Indiana

Five-year change in total population: -14.44%

One-year change in total population: -4.30%

Total population, 2023: 74,028

Total population, 2022: 77,358

Total population, 2018: 86,522

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -4.17%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 42,769

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 57.77%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 44,632

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 57.70%

Miami Beach, Florida

Five-year change in total population: -13.19%

One-year change in total population: -0.51%

Total population, 2023: 79,616

Total population, 2022: 80,027

Total population, 2018: 91,715

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -12.48%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 36,656

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 46.04%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 41,885

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 52.34%

Aurora, Illinois

Five-year change in total population: -13.10%

One-year change in total population: -1.63%

Total population, 2023: 179,355

Total population, 2022: 182,336

Total population, 2018: 206,389

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -2.68%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 89,235

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 49.75%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 91,689

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 50.29%

Jackson, Mississippi

Five-year change in total population: -12.80%

One-year change in total population: -1.63%

Total population, 2023: 143,633

Total population, 2022: 146,019

Total population, 2018: 164,720

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -2.30%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 66,858

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 46.55%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 68,434

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 46.87%

Union City, California

Five-year change in total population: -12.27%

One-year change in total population: -2.44%

Total population, 2023: 65,416

Total population, 2022: 67,049

Total population, 2018: 74,568

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: -7.04%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 30,853

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 47.16%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 33,189

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 49.50%

Pine Hills, Florida

Five-year change in total population: -11.99%

One-year change in total population: 9.66%

Total population, 2023: 79,274

Total population, 2022: 72,291

Total population, 2018: 90,070

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 7.67%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 35,932

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 45.33%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 33,372

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 46.16%

El Monte, California

Five-year change in total population: -10.22%

One-year change in total population: -1.45%

Total population, 2023: 103,782

Total population, 2022: 105,307

Total population, 2018: 115,602

One-year change in the number of working-age residents: 0.03%

Number of working-age residents, 2023: 48,130

Percent of population of working age, 2023: 46.38%

Number of working-age residents, 2022: 48,114

Percent of population of working age, 2022: 45.69%

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset examined population estimates from the Census Bureau for 2023, 2022 and 2018 to determine one-year and five-year population changes for cities with populations of at least 65,000 in 2023 for which full data was available. Changes in the working age population were also examined, with working age defined as between ages 20 and 54.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.