The US issues the most EB-1 visas to professionals from these countries

Mehaniq // Shutterstock

Each year, thousands of the world’s highest achievers apply for the EB-1, a U.S. visa category designed for people with extraordinary ability, outstanding researchers, and multinational executives.

Despite its high bar for eligibility, the EB-1 remains a popular Green Card pathway, with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services receiving almost 13,000 initial I-140 petitions each quarter.

That may be because it’s one of the fastest routes available to a Green Card and long-term residency in the United States.

For many applicants, that means skipping years of uncertainty tied to temporary work visas — and moving more quickly toward the stability of permanent status, including the freedom to change jobs, build a company, or plan a future in the U.S. without constantly worrying about renewals. Manifest Law examines data from USCIS and the State Department to examine where the biggest proportions of successful EB-1 visa applicants are from.

Leading professionals from these 10 countries receive the most EB-1 visas

Not every country sends the same number of EB-1 talent to the U.S. The top 10 nations below account for over 68% of EB-1 visa issuances abroad between June 2024 and May 2025, the most recent month for which the State Department has released data.

Mainland China accounts for the majority of new EB-1 visas, outpacing Russia by more than fivefold.

But State Department visa issuances are only one part of the EB-1 process. Its data reflects EB-1 visa stamps issued at U.S. consulates abroad, not the number of EB-1 Form I-140 approvals. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) tracks that data instead. And unlike the State Department, they include applications filed by people already living in the U.S.

That’s why USCIS’s data tells a different story. Each year, India takes the No. 1 spot of approved Form I-140s, with mainland China following closely behind. Last year was no different.

What the EB-1 data shows

Manifest principal attorney Nicole Gunara says the discrepancy between these two agencies’ data sets isn’t surprising. That’s because many Indian nationals enter the U.S. on a nonimmigrant visa, with the H-1B being especially popular. “In fiscal year 2024 alone, 71% of H-1B visa approvals came from India,” she says. “That could be why they’re not showing up in the State Department’s data. As long as they remain in valid status, an Indian H-1B worker can apply for an EB-1 Green Card within the U.S.”

Gunara says another possible explanation could be due to increased scrutiny from the State Department. “There’s no official document source that says mainland Chinese nationals categorically cannot get a nonimmigrant visa as easily as other people, but there are policy trends that suggest they face additional administrative hurdles,” she says. “That can deter someone from applying for a nonimmigrant visa before filing an EB-1 petition.”

Socioeconomic factors may also play a factor as to why so many Chinese nationals qualify for the EB-1 — particularly under the EB-1B “outstanding professor and researcher” category. Manifest immigration attorney Ana Gabriela Urizar explains: “As part of its efforts to expand its economic growth, China’s government has strategically invested in research and development. That alone has helped produce more candidates who can prove international recognition or outstanding achievement to qualify for the EB-1B.”

USCIS approval data helps confirm that. In fiscal year 2025, 33.79% of Form I-140 approvals from mainland China were under the EB-1B category. For India, that was 16.49%.

Urizar notes that these explanations don’t fully explain why countries like Russia and Brazil are also outpacing India in EB-1 visa issuances. Part of it could be due to their priority dates, which dictate when people can file for a Green Card. “Unlike mainland Chinese or Indian nationals, extraordinary professionals living in other countries usually don’t have to wait for an EB-1 visa to become available to them,” she notes.

In short, the gap between State Department EB-1 issuances and USCIS EB-1 petition approvals reflects differences in where applicants complete the Green Card process, rather than how many people qualify. Countries with larger nonimmigrant pipelines, such as India, may see more EB-1 cases finalized inside the U.S. through adjustment of status.

Benefits of the EB-1 immigrant visa pathway

Many people know the EB-1 for its criteria, as it has extensive requirements to prove extraordinary ability, outstanding academic achievements, or qualifying multinational management. But don’t be fooled by its nickname, the “Einstein visa.” The EB-1 offers one of the most stable pathways for immigrating to the U.S. for creatives, founders, and researchers alike.

For foreign nationals, that means avoiding changes of status, increased stability, and the ability to plan a long-term future in the U.S.

The EB-1A, a subcategory of the EB-1, also offers the ability to self-petition. That’s a huge unlock for those who qualify, as it allows them to build their case without relying on a single employer. For extraordinary professionals in less corporate fields, such as creatives and freelancers, it can be more achievable than the standard work sponsorship route.

How immigration attorneys can help EB-1 filers

Strong EB-1 cases rely on more than just popularity. To obtain approval from USCIS, applicants are expected to meet the minimum criteria and, in many cases, pass a “final merits determination.” That doesn’t just mean just clearly outlining accomplishments, but building a narrative of sustained achievement that an immigration officer will resonate with.

A lawyer with years of case experience offers more than just guidance on meeting USCIS’s preliminary criteria.

They:

Know how to navigate the final merits requirement , a gut-check from immigration officers on whether your case truly qualifies as extraordinary.

, a gut-check from immigration officers on whether your case truly qualifies as extraordinary. Anticipate challenges along the road , whether they’re lengthy wait times or a request for additional evidence from USCIS.

, whether they’re lengthy wait times or a request for additional evidence from USCIS. Understand your personal immigration goals, whether they’re focused on work or life in the U.S.

Immigration law is tricky, and it can be easy to undersell your achievements to USCIS. A lawyer can help you navigate that and prove to a reviewing officer that you are a suitable candidate.

Why the EB-1 matters now

Each year, employment-based petitions rank No. 2 in the total number of immigrant visas issued. Instead of being a niche immigration category, the EB-1 represents a viable pathway for many skilled workers looking to permanently enter the U.S. job market.

The data proves that extraordinary talent is immigrating to the U.S. from several nations, but through different pathways. At U.S. embassies and consular offices, countries like China, Russia, and Brazil dominate EB-1 issuances. Domestically, Indian nationals are receiving EB-1 approvals in record numbers, likely because they’re already working in the U.S. through nonimmigrant visas like the H-1B.

Regardless of where they’re from, those with exceptional abilities are much closer to qualifying for the EB-1 than they think. The strongest cases don’t just list accomplishments, but tell a story of sustained achievement and career growth. With the right strategy, the EB-1 is attainable and provides a pathway to a permanent future in the U.S.

This story was produced by Manifest Law and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.