Airplane crash on Highway 100 in Nashville

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — A pilot walked away with just a crash after crashing his plane in Bellevue on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred along Highway 100 near the Warner Parks.

Witnesses said the pilot clipped some trees before crashing into a field. People in a nearby building ran to check on the pilot.

“I was in the barn. I heard a loud bang and I walked outside and saw parts of the plane and tree limbs where he clipped the tree limbs, and that was it,” said Sam Underhill, who was inside a building at the time of the crash.

The FAA is investigating the crash. Witnesses said the pilot told them he was experiencing engine failure.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.