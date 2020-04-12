El Paso’s Sun Bowl is possible site for Las Vegas Raiders NFL games

Sports

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders are eyeing the possibility of Covid-19 impacting the completion date of their new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where two construction workers have tested positive for the virus.

A report from Forbes says the team is considering playing some games at UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium as a backup plan, with other options including two sites in Texas: El Paso's Sun Bowl Stadium or San Antonio's Alamo Dome.

The report quotes an NFL insider saying that the team could play their first few games of the regular season on the road.

Project leaders have previously stated the stadium would be completed by July 31. However, many construction projects in Las Vegas have already been stopped due to virus concerns.

ABC affiliate KTNV reached out to the Raiders, but no comment was immediately available.