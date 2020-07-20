El Paso Locomotive FC to continue playing games without any fans in attendance

Sports

El Paso, TX - Fans of the El Paso Locomotive FC will have to wait a little longer before they can see a match in person.

The team has opted to continue play without fans in attendance for the Friday, July 24 match against New Mexico United.

This was in response to the ongoing developments surrounding COVID-19 locally and statewide.

Locomotive FC says it will continue to monitor the situation and they remain in constant communication with health officials as the club moves forward with future home matches and the 2020 season.

Friday's match against New Mexico United will be broadcast live locally on the El Paso/Las Cruces CW and nationally on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Fans may still support El Paso Locomotive FC from home via the Cutout Conductor program while watching the game on El Paso – Las Cruces CW and ESPN+. To purchase or to get more information on Cutout Conductors, visit eplocomotivefc.com/cutoutconductors.