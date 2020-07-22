NMSU, UNM asked by governor to forgo football this fall due to virus

Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was awaiting a response Wednesday from leaders of New Mexico State University and the University of New Mexico following a request that both forgo playing college football games this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to university administrators, a copy of which was obtained by ABC-7, the governor cited "escalating danger" as virus cases rise significantly among young people in the state. (You can read the full letter by scrolling to the end of this article.)

Roughly half of all new infections involve those in their 20s and 30s. While she acknowledged that the virus rarely causes death in those age groups, the governor noted research that shows it can cause long-lasting harm.

She said in the letter, which was first reported by the Albuquerque Journal, that it was "critical" to postpone college sports in the state until at least late this year or early next year.

“I know what I am asking you to contemplate is difficult and unprecedented, but these are difficult and unprecedented times,” Lujan Grisham wrote. “Fighting Covid-19 is a team sport. I am asking each of you to join me..."

Yahoo Sports quoted NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia as saying it was awaiting word from the NCAA and other schools before determining how to proceed. It quoted UNM as saying it would "reconvene" with the governor's office in the near future.