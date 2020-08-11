After being shuttered due to financial woes, Butterfield Trail Golf Club to reopen under new operator

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- The shuttered Butterfield Trail golf course will reopen under a new operator.

El Paso City Council decided Tuesday to lease management of the city-owned golf course and concessions to New Mexico-based Spirit Golf Management for ten years.

Spirit Golf runs two other courses in the area, the Picacho Hills country club in Las Cruces and Sierra Del Rio championship golf in Elephant Butte.

The city was loosing more than a million dollars a year under former management, but officials believe this new arrangement prioritizes profitability.

"Over the term of the contract we're going to save $20 million, that's a big deal. And the profit from the concessions agreement we estimate $3 million, so a profit of $23 million over the term of the lease," said Terri Sharpe of the city.

The decision to give Spirit Golf the lease was approved unanimously by council members, who say the course could now reopen as early as this fall.