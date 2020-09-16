Locomotive FC notch another win against Colorado Springs, 2-1; El Paso retakes lead in Group C

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Entering their match against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday night, El Paso Locomotive FC trailed first place New Mexico United by just two points.

That was then, and this is now.

El Paso notched another win by defeating the Switchbacks by a final score of 2-1.

The victory gave El Paso the three points it needed to move to first place in Group C.

El Paso now has 24 points, to New Mexico United's 23, but there's still plenty more soccer to be played.

The Locomotive FC aren't just content with making the playoffs, they want to win the entire group.

It took a while for the Locomotive FC to find the back on the net in Wednesday's match against Colorado Spring.

After a scoreless first half, El Paso would finally get on the board in the 53' minute following a header by El Paso's Saeed Robinson.

Leading 1-0, Locomotive would get some added insurance courtesy of El Paso native Omar Salgado who would score another goal for the Locomotive in the 74' minute.

Switchbacks would finally get a goal minutes later, but it wouldn't be enough as El Paso secured their 7th win of the season.

With the victory El Paso is also guaranteed a playoff spot.

They needed some outside help to secure the playoff spot that ended up working in their favor after Real Monarchs SLC lost a Wednesday night match against Portland.

Four more games remains on the Locomotive's schedule.

El Paso will be back in front of the home crowd on Sept. 19 when they take on Real Monarchs SLC.