Southwest Desertcats to host New Mexico Bullsnakes in championship game
EL PASO, Texas- If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, The Southwest Desertcats men's minor league basketball team; is hosting the New Mexico Bullsnakes. Coach Jesus Aragon and the Desertcats are closing out the season with the Pro Basketball Association. They finish their season with a record of 10-0 in the PBA Southwest Division. There are 65 teams nationwide in the PBA; the Desertcats are 1 of 16 to play for division titles this Saturday. A win will allow them to play for the title for the western conference on September 11th in El Paso, Texas.
Game Day:
Southwest Desertcats vs New Mexico Bullsnakes
7 pm
Saturday, September 4th, 2021
Andress Highschool 5400 Sun Valley Dr.
$10 Admission / $5 13 and Under
Doors open at 6 pm
Masks Required / No Outside Food or Drinks / No Bags
