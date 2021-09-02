Southwest Desertcats to host New Mexico Bullsnakes in championship game

Sports

EL PASO, Texas- If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, The Southwest Desertcats men's minor league basketball team; is hosting the New Mexico Bullsnakes. Coach Jesus Aragon and the Desertcats are closing out the season with the Pro Basketball Association. They finish their season with a record of 10-0 in the PBA Southwest Division. There are 65 teams nationwide in the PBA; the Desertcats are 1 of 16 to play for division titles this Saturday. A win will allow them to play for the title for the western conference on September 11th in El Paso, Texas.

Game Day:

Southwest Desertcats vs New Mexico Bullsnakes

7 pm

Saturday, September 4th, 2021

Andress Highschool 5400 Sun Valley Dr.

$10 Admission / $5 13 and Under

Doors open at 6 pm

Masks Required / No Outside Food or Drinks / No Bags