Week 3 Sweet Play of the Week: Rudy Valenzuela & Riverside Rangers

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The Riverside Rangers are off to a hot start this season with a perfect 3-0 record.

They also didn't waste any time getting some cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The Rangers were the winners of week three's Sweet Play of the Week.

In the game against Ysleta, Riverside linebacker Rudy Valenzuela stripped the ball from the hands of Ysleta's running back and then ran it back all the way for a touchdown.

The Rangers would go to win the game by a final of 52-27.

Riverside has another big game this Friday when they host the 1-2 Horizon Scorpions.