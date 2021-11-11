High school football playoffs: Andress, Parkland & Riverside score bi-district victories on Thursday
EL PASO, Texas - The high school football playoffs are officially underway.
Teams from El Paso took the field on Thursday as they hoped to take that first step towards a state title.
First, it was getting past the bi-district round.
The scores from Thursday's games are below.
Winners will be moving on to the area round of the playoffs.
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1
Bel Air 7 Lubbock Coronado 67
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2
Ysleta 6 Andress 42
Parkland 42 Austin 21
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1
Big Spring 7 Riverside 34
Fabens 0 Andrews 73
Comments