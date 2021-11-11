High school football playoffs: Andress, Parkland & Riverside score bi-district victories on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas - The high school football playoffs are officially underway.

Teams from El Paso took the field on Thursday as they hoped to take that first step towards a state title.

First, it was getting past the bi-district round.

The scores from Thursday's games are below.

Winners will be moving on to the area round of the playoffs.

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Bel Air 7 Lubbock Coronado 67

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Ysleta 6 Andress 42

Parkland 42 Austin 21

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

Big Spring 7 Riverside 34

Fabens 0 Andrews 73