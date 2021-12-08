Community Champions: Football coach from El Paso leads Texas high school to final four of state playoffs

MARLIN, Texas - Even though there are no more El Paso teams left in the high school state football playoffs, El Paso is still well represented.

Ruben Torres has led the Marlin High School Bulldogs to the final four of the Class 2A state playoffs.

Torres, a graduate of Irvin High School, was the former head football coach at El Dorado High School.

He was an assistant at Franklin High School before making the move to Marlin, TX, a small Texas town with a population of a little more than 6,000 people.

It didn't take long for Torres to turn around a program that finished with a 4-5 record in 2020.

In just his first season at Marlin, Torres has the Bulldogs with a 11-3 record, and just one win away from advancing to the 2A state championship game.

Torres credits his experience in El Paso with preparing him for this moment.

Marlin will face Hawley High School Thursday in Weatherford, TX in a 2A semi-final matchup.

For his accomplishment, coach Rube Torres has been named this week's Community Champion.

