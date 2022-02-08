Aaron Jones & the A&A All The Way Foundation to host inaugural charity softball game in April

(Courtesy: Angela Olivas, El Paso Chihuahuas)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso natives and twin brothers Aaron Jones, running back for the Green Bay Packers, and Alvin Jones Jr., linebacker for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, are thrilled to announce their inaugural A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball Game will be on Thursday, April 19, 2022 at Southwest University Park.

Tickets will be available online at southwestuniversitypark.com starting at 10 a.m. MST on Thursday, Feb. 10.

In May 2021, the foundation originally announced that the Inaugural Charity Softball Game would take place on June 4, 2021.

Due to a scheduling conflict with the Green Bay Packers offseason workout dates, the event had to be postponed.

“I’m excited to get back to El Paso and put this on for the community,” said Alvin Jones Jr. “It’s going to be fun to compete against my brother and our friends and see who takes the trophy home.”

The event will include a home run derby, silent auction, raffle and exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase. Gates open at 5:30 pm, the home run derby kicks off at 6:30 pm and the first pitch for the softball game is set for 7:30 pm.

Event proceeds will benefit the Jones brothers’ A&A All The Way Foundation, which supports children in El Paso and beyond through shoe drives, bike giveaways, free football camps and special experiences for military families.

Other athletes, including Green Bay Packers and UTEP players, and local community leaders will join the Jones brothers on the field to support this good cause.

To learn more and to purchase tickets beginning Feb. 10, visit aaalltheway.org.

About A&A All The Way Foundation

The A&A All The Way Foundation looks to inspire, educate and promote unity and diversity across multiple communities impacting the lives of youth.

Its primary areas of focus include recreation and fitness, children’s basic needs, and military families.

For more information about the foundation, visit www.aaalltheway.org.

The A&A All the Way Foundation is a Texas nonprofit corporation operating through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund, a Maryland charitable trust recognized as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178).

Contributions to A&A All the Way Foundation are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.