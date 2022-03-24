Community Champion: Franklin goalie overcomes hardships to succeed on the field

EL PASO, Texas - Words like 'can't' and 'impossible' simply don't exist for Franklin goalkeeper Allyson Gonzalez.

Her path to play soccer at the next level was met with several obstacles, but through it all Gonzalez was able to overcome them.

Thursday, Gonzalez signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Angelina College, a community college located in Lufkin, TX.

However, the journey to get to signing day was difficult.

Gonzalez grew up living in shelters along with her mother, Diana Aitchison.

Aitchison says that at the time, she was struggling with addiction and was in abusive relationship.

Aitchison didn't have a home or car, so she and Allyson would live in shelters.

The two were able to rely on each other, and Aitchison was able to turn her life around.

She credits her daughter, Allyson for saving her life and she refers to Allyson as her guardian angel.

Allyson was able to use soccer as a motivator to do well in school and to try to better herself.

"Soccer just helped me stay in the classroom," Allyson Gonzalez said. "When you're in soccer you have to always have passing your grades. It keeps you disciplined very well in the classroom and off."

Gonzalez also offered some advice to other young girls who maybe overcoming similar hardships, and who dream of playing soccer in college.

"My message to other girls is to keep going," Gonzalez said. "I know it's going to be a challenge. It's going to be a rollercoaster, there's going to be bumps, people are going to tell you that you're not good enough, so just block that all out and keep going. If your heart wants it, follow your dreams."

Aitchison couldn't hold back the tears when talking about how proud she is of her daughter.

"I couldn't ask for a better daughter," Aitchison said. "She's done a lot, she's overcome a lot of obstacles and for her to go this far, I am very proud of her."

For all of her accomplishments, Allyson Gonzalez has been named a Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.