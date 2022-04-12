Chihuahuas win home opener in high scoring contest against OKC Dodgers, 13-11

(Courtesy: El Paso Chihuahuas)

The El Paso Chihuahuas piled up 16 hits in their 13-11 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night.

It was the Chihuahuas’ home opener at Southwest University Park.

El Paso scored seven runs with two outs in the bottom of the third inning to go ahead 9-1.

Oklahoma City scored the game’s next eight runs and tied the score 9-9 in the eighth inning.

The Chihuahuas brought home four runs in the bottom of the eighth on Nomar Mazara’s RBI single and Brent Rooker’s three-run home run and went ahead to stay.

Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

El Paso outfielder Trayce Thompson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run, his team-leading third homer of the season.

The Chihuahuas scored in the first inning Tuesday for the fourth time in their seven games.

Team Records: Oklahoma City (5-2), El Paso (4-3)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 0.00) vs. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (0-0, 4.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.