EL PASO, Texas - The high school football season officially kicked off in El Paso on Thursday night.

Two games were played in the Borderland.

Americas played host to the Midland Christian Mustangs, while El Paso crossed state line to take on the Gadsden Panthers.

The scores from Thursday are below:

Midland Christian 24 Americas 16 2OT

El Paso 27 Gadsden 20

Clint 7 Hirschi 48

Tornillo 0 Morton 51