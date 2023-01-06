El Paso Locomotive FC sign goalkeeper Javier Garcia

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Locomotive FC have signed goalkeeper Javier Garcia ahead of the upcoming season, pending league and federation approval.

“Garcia is a young goalkeeper full of commitment and desire to give everything for our club,” Goalkeeper Coach JC Garzon said. “His aggressiveness and shot stopping showed us his talent and we knew he’d be a great fit for the squad.”

Garcia, 24, comes to El Paso after spending the previous two seasons with Rio Grande Valley FC, making six appearances and keeping two clean sheets during his time with the club.

He was nominated twice for USL Championship Save of the Week (Week 14 and 18) and for Save of the Month in June during the 2022 season.

El Paso will be announcing more roster additions as the club gears up for a milestone fifth season in the USL Championship.

El Paso Locomotive’s roster as it currently stands for the 2023 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (1): Javier Garcia.

DEFENDERS (8): Eder Borelli, Ander Egiluz, Artem Kholod, Miles Lyons, Erik McCue, Marc Navarro, Martín Payares, Yuma.

MIDFIELDERS (9): Diego Abarca, Eric Calvillo, Louis “Chapa” Herrera, Nick Hinds, Denys Kostyshyn, Joel Maldonado, Liam Rose, Emmanuel Sonupé, Ricardo Zacarias.

FORWARDS (3): Chris Garcia, Aaron Gomez, Luis Solignac.