Locomotive FC’s Luis Solignac nominated for USL Championship Fans’ Choice Goal of the Week

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC forward Luis "Lucho" Solignac has been nominated for the USL Championship Fans’ Choice Goal of the Week award for Week 4 of the regular season.

Fans can vote for Solignac on USL Championship’s website here, as well as on Twitter, Instagram and the USL App.

The poll will close at 10 a.m. MT on Thursday, April 6.

Check out the goal here: https://twitter.com/eplocomotivefc/status/1641995354999750656

Lucho had a standout performance in Locomotive's 2-2 draw at FC Tulsa last Friday.

Alongside opening his 2023 scoring account, his two goals etched him into Locomotive history books as the club's top goal scorer in the regular season (28 goals scored so far).

Lucho would initiate the play that led up to the goal with a slide tackle to intercept and return possession of the ball to El Paso.

Open in the penalty box arc, he received a quick pass, controlled the ball with a single touch and shot a rocket with his left foot past the outstretched hands of Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell, doubling El Paso's lead.

Lucho's two goals make him the first Locomotive player in 2023 to record a brace.

He was also the last Locomotive player to do so, recording back-to-back braces last season against Phoenix Rising FC and New Mexico United.